BSY hands over cheque of ₹25 lakh to murdered Bajrang Dal Activist’s family

Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa giving a cheque of ₹ 25 lakh, on behalf of the State Government, to Hindutva activist Harsha’s family in Shivamogga on Sunday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on March 6, on behalf of the State government handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakhs to the family members of Harsha, Hindutva activist, who was murdered on February 20.

The STate government had announced a compensation of ₹25 lakhs to the family. The former CM handed over the cheque to Harsha’s father Nagaraj, in the presence of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra. Mr. Yediyurappa said Harsha was murdered because he was growing as a prominent Hindutva leader.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I wish that such incidents do not repeat. Hindus and Muslims should lead a life as brothers and sisters. Such crimes disturb law and order. Nobody should allow such things to happen. Everyone should be careful to avoid such incidents in future”, he said.