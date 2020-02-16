‘BSY government indulging in vendetta politics’

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) national president H.D. Deve Gowda has accused the BJP government in the State of indulging in vendetta politics by cancelling most of the development works sanctioned by the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

Addressing presspersons here on Sunday, he said that on the one hand the BJP leaders were talking about not indulging in vendetta politics, but on the other they were missing no opportunity to trouble the Opposition party workers. Withdrawal of projects and grants sanctioned by the previous government had hindered development activities in many areas. This apart, the JD(S) workers were being harassed and assaulted by using police force, he alleged, referring to an incident where a JD(S) leader was allegedly threatened by the police.

He said he would fight against any such high-handedness against the Opposition members.

Mr. Gowda said he was not deterred by the debacle in the Parliamentary elections and added that he would take all possible steps to strengthen the party network and instil confidence among the workers by touring the State. Alongside, efforts would be made to expand the party network in Kerala and Arunachal Pradesh, where it had presence, he said.

About the future course of action, he said: “My immediate priority is to prepare the party to face the upcoming Assembly and Parliamentary elections, which are likely to be held simultaneously in 2023.”

Mr. Gowda ruled out any alliance with the Congress and said he had declined the offer by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on holding fresh talks. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has openly said that poll alliance with the JD(S) had cost his party dearly. “Therefore, there is no scope for fresh alliance,” he said.

He said the Union Budget has failed to address issues concerning the farm sector. Allocation for the agriculture sector has been reduced by ₹1 lakh crore, he said.

Later, Mr. Gowda called on veteran journalist Patil Puttappa who is undergoing treatment at KIMS.