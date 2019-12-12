Karnataka

BSY, Eshwarappa visit Siddaramaiah in hospital

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Minister K.S. Eshwrappa meeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Minister K.S. Eshwrappa meeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday.  

more-in

Setting aside political differences, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa on Thursday visited former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the hospital, where the latter is recuperating after an angioplasty, on Wednesday.

Mr. Eshwarappa and Mr. Siddaramaiah, who otherwise lock horns in bitter political arguments, engaged in a jovial conversation. When Mr. Eshwarappa said, “It’s now guaranteed that you have a heart”, Mr. Siddaramaiah laughed and asked, “You thought I did not?” and went on ask if Mr. Eshwarappa had studied any anatomy at all.

Several leaders cutting across party lines wished Mr. Siddaramaiah a speedy recovery. JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy tweeted wishing him good health.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, speaking to presspersons at the hospital on Thursday, appealed to his supporters to refrain from visiting him. “I am totally fit. Doctors have advised me to rest for two more days, after which I will be discharged. Do not worry about my health,” he said.

Resignation

Meanwhile, even as the resignation of Mr. Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao is yet to be accepted by the high command, there is a divided opinion among Congress leaders about new leadership. While some leaders want Mr. Siddaramaiah to continue in the post of CLP leader and the KPCC totally revamped, some others want both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Rao to withdraw their resignations. On Thursday, senior leaders G. Parameshwara, R.V. Deshpande and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan said they were persuading Mr. Siddaramaiah to withdraw his resignation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 10:59:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bsy-eshwarappa-visit-siddaramaiah-in-hospital/article30289959.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY