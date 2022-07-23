BSY does a U-turn on son’s candidature from Shikaripur

Bommai and the former CM insisted that it was only a ‘suggestion’ and the final decision rested with the high command

Bommai and the former CM insisted that it was only a ‘suggestion’ and the final decision rested with the high command

A day after announcing publicly that his son B.Y. Vijayendra will contest from Shikaripur, a seat long held by him, former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa did a U turn on Saturday, saying he had only made a “suggestion” it and that the final decision would only be taken by the party high command.

The former Chief Minister reportedly came under pressure from the high command, which expressed dissatisfaction over the “unilateral announcement” that took the party by surprise, compelling him to soften his stand.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R. Ashok visited Mr. Yediyurappa at his residence on Saturday, reportedly trying to broker peace between the high command and the former Chief Minister.

“There has been pressure on me from voters of Shikaripura to contest from the constituency again in 2023, which I have decided not to. To pacify them, I suggested that instead of me Vijayendra could contest from there. It was only a suggestion. There are demands for him to contest from Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts as well. The final decision on the matter can only be taken by the party high command and not me,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Sources close to Mr. Yediyurappa said though he had to issue a clarification, his statement in Shikaripur had “let the people, especially the Lingayat community, know what he wishes for” and now it was difficult for the high command to disregard it, without repercussions.

After meeting Mr. Yediyurappa, the Chief Minister also termed the former’s statement in Shikaripur as a a “suggestion.” Responding to a question, he said Mr. Yediyurappa was the party’s tallest leader and there was no question of his retirement or him being sidelined.

“Mr. Yediyurappaji told me he will tour the State from tomorrow itself and he will also preside over the July 28 rally in Doddaballapur to mark one year of my chief ministership,” Mr. Bommai added.