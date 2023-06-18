BSY calls upon party workers not to lose confidence over defeat in polls

June 18, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga

Appealing to BJP workers not to lose confidence over the party’s defeat in the Assembly polls, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa suggested that they convey to the public how the ruling Congress cheated them in the name of guarantees.

Addressing a public meeting organised to mark the nine-year completion of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Mr. Yediyurappa said he did not anticipate the party’s defeat in the elections.

“For various reasons, we lost the elections. However, there is no need to lose confidence. The Congress is not in a position to fulfil the promises it made in its manifesto. I don’t think this government will last long. They are stuck in the confusion over implementing the guarantees they assured the public,” he said.

With the party’s representatives in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, the BJP would fight against the ruling government, and strengthen the party organisation.

“We have to get prepared for the coming zilla panchayat, and taluk panchayat elections. During our rule, we implemented many pro-people schemes, including Bhagyalakshmi, and provided support prices for milk producers, among other schemes. We need to make the public recall them, and win all the coming elections,” he said.

Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra said the Congress government was trying to cheat the public in the name of guarantee schemes. Workers of the BJP should make the public realise how they are being cheated. The Congress had promised 10 kg of rice to each person. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already provided each person with five kg of rice.

“The Congress, as it assured the public in the manifesto, should provide 10 kg of rice, excluding the 5 kg that are already being provided by the Prime Minister. We should put pressure on the government in this regard,” he said.

Criticising the government for the revised power tariff, Mr. Raghavendra said that consumers had been paying exorbitant charges for electricity. The previous BJP government had refused to accept the Escoms proposal for increasing the tariff. However, the new government revised it, he alleged. Further, he said the Congress should provide financial benefits for all unemployed youths as it promised.

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said that Mr. Modi had become the world leader because of his leadership. No Prime Minister in the past has had this privilege.

Former Ministers Kota Srinivasa Poojary and Pramod Madhwaraj, legislators B.Y. Vijayendra and S.N. Channabasappa, and district BJP president T.D. Megharaj were among those present.

