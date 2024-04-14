BSY calls on Prasad

April 14, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

A day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on BJP MP V. Srinivas Prasad, it was the turn of former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa to call on the veteran Dalit leader at the latter’s residence in Mysuru on Sunday.

Mr. Yediyurappa, accompanied by former MLA Preetham Gowda, invited Mr. Prasad to attend the rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru later in the day.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Prasad had already declared his retirement from politics and had made it clear that he was not attending any political event.

Mr. Yediyurappa said Mr. Prasad had a lot of respect towards Mr. Modi. Mr. Prasad said decency demands that he treat the invitee with respect. But, he added that it was his choice to attend the event or skip it.

However, Mr. Prasad was not seen at the Prime Minister’s rally held at Maharaja’s college grounds in Mysuru.