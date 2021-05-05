BSY blind and deaf to pandemic: Vishwanath

A.H. Vishwanath, ruling party MLC who has been critical of the BJP government in State in recent times, lashed out at Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on his handling of the pandemic.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Mr. Vishwanath said the situation was turning from bad to worse and the government was yet to wake up. “People are dying all around and yet we have nobody to talk to, while the Chief Minister is both blind and deaf to the situation and lacks presence of mind,” he said.

The MLC, who has turned a vociferous critic of Mr. Yediyurappa, said any Ministry handled by the Chief Minister becomes “defunct” and it is evident in the case of DPAR, Finance, Energy, and Bengaluru Development.

Reiterating the demand for a total lockdown to break the chain, Mr. Vishwanath said partial lockdowns do not serve any purpose. The government has exempted construction sector and garment units because many Ministers and MLAs are running businesses, he alleged.

BJP leaders hit back

Meanwhile, Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekhar and other BJP leaders hit back at Mr. Vishwanath for his outburst. The Minister said repeated outbursts against the Chief Minister does not behove Mr. Vishwanath’s seniority.

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, said the MLC had “lost his mind” and to air such statements because he was not made a Minister diminishes his dignity. Another leader warned of “disciplinary” action against Mr. Vishwanath.