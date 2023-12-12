HamberMenu
‘BSY blackmailed party high command’

December 12, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

While his attack on B.S. Yediyurappa was veiled inside the Assembly, a video of BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal directly alleging that the former Chief Minister “blackmailed” the party high command to make his son B.Y. Vijayendra the party president was aired on Kannada news channels on Tuesday. He was also seen making allegations against Mr. Vijayendra, alleging that he had funded Opposition candidates against Basavaraj Bommai, V. Somanna and himself. 

“Mr. Yediyurappa blackmailed the party high command that unless they made his son the party chief, he would not tour the State for Lok Sabha elections. It is not surprising that Mr. Vijayendra funded candidates against me, but you won’t believe that he even funded candidates against Mr. Bommai. Mr. Somanna would have comfortably won from Govindarajnagar. But who misled him and got him defeated?” Mr. Yatnal was seen saying in the video. 

