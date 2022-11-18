BSY assurance to Sharavathi-project displaced

November 18, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Hassan

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has assured people displaced due to the Sharavathi hydel project that the issue of ownership of the land they were allotted as compensation will be resolved soon.

Mr.Yediyurappa addressed a meeting of Sharavathi project-affected people in Shivamogga on Friday. The district unit of the BJP had organised the meeting in view of recent developments, following the withdrawal of the denotification of forest land, granted to the displaced, as per the court order.

The former Chief Minister said he had already met the Union Minister for Environment and Forests on this issue. “If necessary, I will go to Delhi again and get the work done. I am with you”, he said. Commenting on the Congress party’s proposed protest march on this issue, he said the Congress never wanted to resolve the issue. It wanted to keep the problem alive. “The BJP and Narendra Modi want to put an end to this. No need for a protest march. It will be resolved within 15-20 days”, he said.

He also opined that the proposed protest by the Congress would not benefit that party in any way.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, legislators Ashok Naik, Hartal Halappa and others were present.