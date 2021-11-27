BSY appeal to party workers

Hassan

27 November 2021 17:47 IST

Former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa has appealed to BJP workers to make use of the MLC polls as an occasion to strengthen the party for the coming Taluk Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat polls. “The workers should work hard and make the party stronger such that the Congress should be scared of fielding its candidates in the coming elections”, he said.

He was addressing a campaign meeting in Shivamogga on Saturday. “We have nine MLAs and two MPs in the Shivamogga Local Authorities Constituency. Our candidate should win with a thumping margin”, he said.

Earlier, he said, there was an assumption that whoever contested on the Congress ticket would win. The situation had changed over the years. The Congress had been losing its ground across the country.

Advertising

Advertising

Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, legislators Ayanur Manjunath, Rudre Gowda, BJP candidate D.S.Arun and others were present.