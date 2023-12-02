ADVERTISEMENT

BSY and BYV are good at drama: Yatnal

December 02, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal who has openly expressed his displeasure over the appointment of B.Y. Vijayendra as State BJP chief, has continued his tirade against Vijayendra and B.S. Yediyurappa, saying that they were good at engaging in drama for the sake of the chair.

Participating in the ‘Danamma Devi Fair’ at Anandnagar in Vijayapura on Friday night, Mr. Yatnal said that he had previously said that the father-son were good at drama and had even warned them against continuing to do so.

 “Yediyurappa earlier called himself former Chief Minister and now calls himself past CM to save his face. He plays drama to get all posts to his children. If there are any posts left, let them be given to his pet cats. Let them be appointed as general secretary, deputy secretary, etc.,” he mocked.

Mr. Yatnal also warned the father-son duo against blackmailing or threatening him. “If you try to blackmail me, I too have arms in my arsenal,” he said.

Recently, Mr. Yatnal had told the new party president not to visit his home in his attempt to placate him.

