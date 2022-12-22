BSP to field four candidates in Yadgir

December 22, 2022 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - Yadgir

Party leaders have told aspirants to submit their applications before December 26

The Hindu Bureau

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) plans to field candidates in the all four Assembly constituencies in Yadgir district during the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. District unit president Abdul Kareem and BSP vice-president Parasuram Doddamani have told aspirants to submit their applications before December 26.

Addressing a media conference in Yadgir on December 22, they said that the Modi government has failed in all sectors in fulfilling the demands of the people of the nation, including creation of jobs for the youth. They claim that ‘all political parties, which were in power, have not succeeded in attending to the long-pending issues of poverty, unemployment, education to all, and health facilities’.

The youth conference of the party will be held on December 27 in Bengaluru. Akash Anand, national organiser of the party, will be participating in the conference.

