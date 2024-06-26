BSNL’s 4G network all set for launch in Mysuru, three other districts

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has geared up to roll out its 4G network which is supplied and installed by Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts. The same network is upgradable to 5G on later days, it stated.

A total of 690 4G towers have been proposed for commissioning in Mysuru Business Area, comprising Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. As many as 337 4G towers will be commissioned in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, 200 towers in Kodagu and 153 towers in Mandya.

Ujwal Gulhane, Chief General Manager Telecom, Karnataka Circle briefed the media in Mysuru on Wednesday on BSNL’s initiatives and other projects.

The BSNL has undertaken a 4G saturation project of the government of India which is being monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a note from the BSNL said here.

Under the first phase of the project, 79 locations have been identified in rural parts of Mysuru Business Area comprising Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Mandya districts where there is no network coverage available from any of the mobile operators till date.

Out of 55 sites in Kodagu, installation of towers had been completed in 32 sites. Out of 22 sites in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, installation of towers had been done in 14 sites. In Mandya, installation had been planned in two sites, the note said.

The BSNL has taken asset monetisation of its properties in Mysuru and Madikeri. It has planned an e-auction of its first land parcel on Vishwamanava Double Road in Kuvempunagar here. The area of the land parcel is 25,785 sq feet and the reserve price announced is ₹21.11 crore. The last date for bid submission is before 3 p.m. on July 1, the press release stated.

Details on the BSNL’s asset monetisation plans can be had from https://assetmonetization.bsnl.co.in

The BSNL has identified six other land parcels - five in Mysuru city and one in Madikeri – as part of its asset monetisation initiative.

