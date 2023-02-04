BSNL to offer high speed broadband in rural areas

February 04, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will be providing high speed broadband connections in gram panchayat areas by subsidising the initial cost to customers of Dharwad Telecom District. It has drawn up plans to provide the facility to 35,000 households.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, General Manager of Dharwad Telecom District Dhananjaykumar Tripathi said that the groundwork has already been done by laying optical fibre cable in all the 500 gram panchayats in 17 taluks of the telecom district.

The Dharwad Telecom District comprises the revenue districts of Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag.

Mr. Tripathi said that out of the 500 gram panchayats, 90 gram panchayats are covered by BSNL FTTH partners (franchisees) and by utilising the existing BSNL telecom infrastructure, plans have been chalked out to extend the subsidy benefit announced by the Union government to rural customers.

Mr. Tripathi said that the facility is being extended under the Bharatnet Udyami Project through public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

“Under the scheme, franchises will provide connection to subscribers in rural areas with free modem and no installation charges. Customers will have to pay only their monthly plan charges. BSNL will be paying the franchisee ₹3,000 per connection and an additional ₹1,000 for retaining customers for one year. Depending on the plan the customers choose, they will have to pay monthly rent ranging from ₹329 to ₹799 plus GST. There is also a half-yearly plan available for ₹1,999 plus GST,” he explained.

To a query, Mr. Tripathi said that the objective is to reach out to rural customers and provide them high speed broadband at affordable cost. It will also help local cable operators and youths in rural areas to take up self-employment by becoming franchisees of BSNL, he said.

Preparing for 4G

To another query, Mr. Tripathi said that BSNL is gearing up for the introduction of 4G services in the telecom district and already, 19 sites have been identified for installation of new equipment to provide 4G services. “The target is to provide 4G services in the rural areas by December 2023. It may happen in the urban areas also during the same time,” he said.

Replying to a query, Deputy General Manager Rajkumar Asangi said that in the last fiscal, BSNL lost around 4,000 customers. He said that the launch of 4G services might gradually help BSNL bring back customers.