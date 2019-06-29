BSNL spikes rumours about its imminent closure

Spiking rumours and reports in a section of the media that State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) may be closed, Sushil Kumar Mishra, chief general manager, BSNL Karnataka Circle, has clarified that such “reports are baseless and false”.

Mr. Mishra said BSNL was upgrading its network and bringing competitive plans for the benefit customers. He requested BSNL customers to ignore such misleading reports.

He said that despite government’s assurance of revival of BSNL, a section of the media was focussing on “closure” of the largest telecom firms in India.