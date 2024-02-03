BSNL plans to reach out to gram panchayats in Dharwad Telecom District

February 03, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with an ambitious plan of reaching out to all the gram panchayats in the Dharwad Telecom District and has appealed to the private players to join hands with the corporation to expand its FTTH service network.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, General Manager of Dharwad Telecom District of BSNL Dhananjaykumar Tripathi said that as part of the ‘Make In India’ initiative, BSNL had geared up itself to extend the 4G network service to rural areas through indigenously developed technologies.

Mr. Tripathi said that already BSNL had identified the areas where 4G network service was not available and steps were being taken to extend the network to rural areas through optical fibre network at reduced tariff.

He said with the objective of providing broadband Internet services to customers, BSNL was appointing partners to provide FTTH (Fibre To The Home) service on commission basis. Start-ups, builders, industrialists, businessmen or individuals could apply to become partners with BSNL, he said.

To a query, he said that systematically technical issues were being resolved and to increase the network coverage, mobile towers were being installed in 13 villages of Dharwad district, four in Gadag and eight in Haveri district.

Deputy General Manager of BSNL Rajkumar Asangi said that their objective was to cover every gram panchayat of the telecom district and in Dharwad district already they had reached 70 gram panchayats. BSNL officials Satish Ansangi, R.N. Kulkarni, Mr. Kadam were present.

