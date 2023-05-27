BSNL 4G network will be improved in rural areas of Shivamogga, says BYR

May 27, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said that Union IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sanctioned 225 towers to improve the BSNL 4G network in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency. The installation of towers will be completed by December 2023.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, May 27, Mr. Raghavendra said he had appealed to the Union Government to improve the mobile network in the hilly regions of his constituency. During the COVID-19 lockdown, schoolchildren and the employees of private firms, who were working from home, faced difficulty getting internet connectivity.

Following his appeal, Mr. Raghavendra said the union minister had sanctioned 198 towers in Shivamogga district and another 27 in Byndoor Assembly constituency in Uttara Kannada district. Of them, Sagar gets 89, Hosanagar gets 35, Tirthahalli - 27, Shivamogga - 18, Shikaripur - 13, Bhdaravathi - 8 and Sorab constituency gets 8 towers.

Initially, 137 towers would be installed. A survey for suitable lands had been completed. Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat had already handed over eight sites for the installation. “The installation of each tower requires ₹75 lakhs to ₹1 crore. With that, the Union Government would be spending around ₹200 crore to improve the network in rural areas. The work would be completed by December 2023. This would help the government machinery deliver the services to the public without any difficulty,” he said.

