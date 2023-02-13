ADVERTISEMENT

BSF staff obtains from Kalaburagi City Corporation illegal death certificate of wife who is alive

February 13, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A Kalaburagi-based Border Security Force (BSF) employee working in West Bengal jurisdiction is said to have obtained the death certificate of his wife who is alive.

As per documents available with The Hindu, a sanitary inspector of Kalaburagi City Corporation Avinash Kumar visited the residence of the couple for verification and issued a death certificate in September 2018 saying that Kaveri died on May 16, 2018.

The victim in a memorandum addressed to Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner on Monday demanded action against her husband, Mahantesh, and all those officials of the city corporation involved in issuing the illegal death certificate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incident came to light recently only after Kaveri’s family received a letter along with the death certificate from BSF West Bengal seeking the confirmation of her death from her family members to include the information in Mahantesh’s service book.

Kaveri’s brother speaking to The Hindu expressed the suspicion that Mahantesh might have bribed some officials to get the death certificate. He, however, said that Mahantesh’s intention in getting the illegal death certificate is yet to be ascertained.

Mahantesh and Kaveri tied the nuptial knot in 2008 and they have two children. The couple have been living separately for the last five years, after a dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US