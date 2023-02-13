BSF staff obtains from Kalaburagi City Corporation illegal death certificate of wife who is alive

February 13, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A Kalaburagi-based Border Security Force (BSF) employee working in West Bengal jurisdiction is said to have obtained the death certificate of his wife who is alive.

As per documents available with The Hindu, a sanitary inspector of Kalaburagi City Corporation Avinash Kumar visited the residence of the couple for verification and issued a death certificate in September 2018 saying that Kaveri died on May 16, 2018.

The victim in a memorandum addressed to Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner on Monday demanded action against her husband, Mahantesh, and all those officials of the city corporation involved in issuing the illegal death certificate.

The incident came to light recently only after Kaveri’s family received a letter along with the death certificate from BSF West Bengal seeking the confirmation of her death from her family members to include the information in Mahantesh’s service book.

Kaveri’s brother speaking to The Hindu expressed the suspicion that Mahantesh might have bribed some officials to get the death certificate. He, however, said that Mahantesh’s intention in getting the illegal death certificate is yet to be ascertained.

Mahantesh and Kaveri tied the nuptial knot in 2008 and they have two children. The couple have been living separately for the last five years, after a dispute.