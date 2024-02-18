BSF Mudhol hound wins national canine competition

February 18, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 12:20 pm IST - Belagavi

A Mudhol hound from the Border Security Force K9 unit won the canine competition held during the All India Police Duty Meet held in Lucknow on February 16.

Riyaa, the victorious female Mudhol is the offspring of a pair of puppies provided by Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries sciences university, Bidar.

BSF officials have described it as a historic event as it was the first time that an Indian Breed was pitched in a competition and it secured the first position. A total of 43 teams comprising 116 dogs including various foreign breeds had participated in the competition. Ashok Kumar Kumawat, constable general duty was Riyaa’s handler.

The BSF dog squad was declared the overall champion in the 67th AIPDM. It bagged two trophies and a Gold medal in tracker trade. Riyaa was declared the Best Dog in competition.

The team achieved success under the leadership Neeraj Verma deputy commandant (veterinary).

The Director General of BSF appreciated this historic feat and congratulated the team, the K9 team announced on Twitter.

“Three years ago, a team of BSF officials visited the Canine Research and Information Centre and procured six Mudhol puppies. Now its offspring has won the National championship. We are proud and happy,’‘ said B.V. Shivaprakash, director of research, KVAFSU, told The Hindu.

“Mudhol hounds won the first Made in India awards in 2014-15. The Indian Army inducted them in 2017.”

CRIC has provided Mudhol puppies to various security, investigative and vigilance agencies at the State and national levels. They include the Indian Army and Air Force, Remount Veterinary Corps, Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force in Sriharikota, Border Security Force, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, State police from Karnataka and Odisha and the elite Special Protection Group that protects VIPs including the Prime Minister.

The centre sells around 150 puppies with tracker chips and genealogy certificates every year. The government fixed price is around ₹12,500 per pup. Details can be had from CRIC in-charge Sushant Handage and the CRIC website.

