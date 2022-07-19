Karnataka

BSF jawan from Belagavi dies in accident

A 30-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan hailing from Yadurwadi village in Belagavi district died in a road accident in West Bengal on Monday.

Suraj Dhondiram Sutar was posted in north West Bengal. He is survived by his father, brother, wife and a one-year-old daughter. The mortal remains will be brought to Belagavi on Wednesday.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2022 10:30:08 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bsf-jawan-from-belagavi-dies-in-accident/article65658528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY