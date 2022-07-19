BSF jawan from Belagavi dies in accident
A 30-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan hailing from Yadurwadi village in Belagavi district died in a road accident in West Bengal on Monday.
Suraj Dhondiram Sutar was posted in north West Bengal. He is survived by his father, brother, wife and a one-year-old daughter. The mortal remains will be brought to Belagavi on Wednesday.
