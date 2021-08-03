Karnataka

BSF constable killed in exchange of fire

Border Security Force Constable Rajkumar. M. Mavin, a native of Chinchansur village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district, was killed in a militant ambush in the Dhalai district of Tripura on Tuesday morning.

Raj Kumar was killed in the ambush when he was on patrol near the RC Nath Border outpost where the incident took place. BSF Sub-Inspector Bhuru Singh and Constable Raj Kumar were killed after an exchange of fire between the patrolling team and a militant group of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT).


