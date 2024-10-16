GIFT a SubscriptionGift
B.Sc students of Bagalkot college complain against delay in their exam results

Rani Channamma University says that a technical glitch is causing the delay

Published - October 16, 2024 10:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Some students of the Government First Grade College in Bagalkot have complained that the results of around 100 B.Sc final year students have been delayed.

They said that they are worried after some officers in the Rani Channamma University told them that they have misplaced their answer scripts.

The college authorities wrote to the university stating that the results of 100 out of the 183 B.Sc students have been delayed.

The results of 83 B.Sc students and 215 B.Com students have been released on time, the college said.

A delegation came from Bagalkot to meet Vice-Chancellor C.M. Thyagaraja on Wednesday. But since he was not available, the delegation members met other officers.

“University officers told us that due to a technical glitch, the answer scripts were sent to a wrong valuation centre in Belagavi, other than the centre scheduled for them. The scripts have been re-routed and the results will be declared in a couple of days,” the officers assured the delegation members.

M.R. Venkatesh, one of the students in the delegation, told reporters that they will approach the university if the results are not announced soon.

“Some of us are trying to seek admission to post-graduate programmes and some are looking for jobs. The delay has caused us great inconvenience,” he said.

