Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra appointed Karnataka BJP president

November 10, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The BJP high command has appointed B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, as the president of the Karnataka state unit of the party. The announcement came on Friday evening.

Announcement of Mr. Vijayendra as the state president of the party comes in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled mid-next year. He replaces Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Mr. Yediyurappa had been lobbying hard for his son to be anointed the state president of the party for many months now, even as there was considerable opposition from within the party to the move, arguing that the party cannot indulge in “dynasty politics.” The party high command had been indecisive on the issue, pushing the party into a stagnation mode in the state.

