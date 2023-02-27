B.S. Yediyurappa celebrates 80th birthday with a new airport in Shivamogga

February 27, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

Veteran BJP leader B. S. Yediyurappa turned 80 on February 27. This birthday was special as the new airport in his home district Shivamogga was inaugurated on this day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that this was a memorable birthday for him though he never believed in celebrating birthdays. He recalled that former prime minister A. B. Vajpayee had attended his 60 th birthday. and remarked that it was an exception as he never attended birthday events.

Th eight-time MLA from Shikaripura Assembly constituency in Shivamogga district has been the chief minister four times, besides serving as leader of opposition thrice.

Several leaders, including the Prime Minister and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, greeted him on the occasion of his birthday. Mr. Bommai took to Twitter to greet him besides wishing him at a public programme organised in Shivamogga to mark the inauguration of the new airport.

In tune with the BJP’s norms related to resting aged leaders, Mr. Yediyurappa had announced that he would retire from electoral politics and that he would not be contesting the forthcoming Assembly elections.