B.S. Yediyurappa says he will respond to allegations of corruption after bypolls

B.S. Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister, said he will respond to allegations of corruption in COVID-19 management after the bypolls. Mr. Yediyurappa has been accused by the John Michael D’Cunha commission of corruption in the management of the epidemic.

“The Congress is certain to lose in three constituencies in the byelections. That is why it is accusing the BJP of being involved in the COVID-19 scam. All these allegations will be answered once the election results are out,” he told reporters in Hubballi on Sunday.

He was en route to campaign in Shiggaon constituency.

He alleged that Congress Ministers were engaged in large-scale corruption. “People of the State are upset at this. They will teach a lesson to the Congress in these bypolls,” he said.

“Why did Chief Minister Siddaramaiah camp in Sandur for four to five days. It is because he is afraid of a defeat. But no matter how hard they try, the Congress is sure to lose,” he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa also claimed that despite camping in Shiggaon for several days, Mr. Siddaramaiah did not get the expected public support. “People did not come in large numbers to the Congress rallies, despite the party paying them money. That is why the CM is making several meaningless statements out of desperation. A contractor has made serious allegations of corruption against the Excise Minister. But there has been no action against him. The people of the State will know everything after these elections,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

