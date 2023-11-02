B.S. Yediyurappa requests Amit Shah to withdraw Z-category security

November 02, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

BJP Parliamentary Board member and former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw the Z-category security that has been accorded to him.

It may be noted that the Union Home Ministry itself had accorded Z-category security to the octogenarian leader. While such a measure had come in the wake of reported threat perception to him, the announcement had been made days ahead of Mr. Yediyurappa’s scheduled State tour.

However, Mr. Yediyurappa is yet to get the elite security despite clearance from Central authorities.

Request to withdraw Z-category

When asked about this at a press conference in Bengaluru on November 2, Mr. Yediyurappa made it clear that, “I have requested the Home Minister to withdraw the Z-category security given to me.”

He said: “I am a person who lives amidst people. People cannot come and interact with me freely if I get such elite security. Whatever security had been provided earlier is enough for me. I do not need any additional security.”

When asked if such an elite security itself had scared him, Mr. Yediyurappa burst into peals of laughter and said he was trying to convince the authorities concerned to withdraw the high-level security.

Possible threat from radical groups

Interestingly, the issue of Z-category security to Mr. Yediyurappa has set off speculations within the BJP. While some think that there could be threat to Mr. Yediyurappa from radical forces during his State tour or during the travel to be taken up for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign, a section of leaders feel it could be a ploy to monitor his political movements.

However, a large number of BJP leaders feel that there could be a proper reason for according him such a security and it would be better for him to accept it.