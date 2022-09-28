B.S. Yediyurappa criticises Siddaramaiah for demanding ban on RSS

A file photo of former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has criticised Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for demanding a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on September 28, Mr. Yediyurappa said, “Siddaramaiah has lost his mental balance. His statement is expected. He has lost the sense of good and bad. The RSS has been serving the country with honesty. His comments do not hold value,”

Welcoming the Union Government’s move to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), Mr. Yediyurappa said, “The government took the decision considering its involvement in criminal activities. For many years, there had been a demand for its ban. Now, the Centre has taken a decision. This should have happened long ago,” he said.

Further, he said the Centre would not allow the organisation to be active again in any other form. If they did any such attempt, the Centre would take firm action, he said.

‘Siddaramaiah responsible for growth of PFI’

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra claimed that the PFI flourished in Karnataka when Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. The Congress government had withdrawn cases filed against leaders of the PFI.

“Now Siddaramaiah is demanding a ban on RSS for vote politics. The Centre has not banned PFI on religious grounds. It has been banned because of its involvement in criminal activities,” he said.

The Minister said the police would keep a tab on the people who were associated with the organisation.