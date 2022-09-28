B.S. Yediyurappa criticises Siddaramaiah for demanding ban on RSS

Former Chief Minister says ‘the RSS has been serving the country with honesty’

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
September 28, 2022 17:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has criticised Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for demanding a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on September 28, Mr. Yediyurappa said, “Siddaramaiah has lost his mental balance. His statement is expected. He has lost the sense of good and bad. The RSS has been serving the country with honesty.  His comments do not hold value,”

Welcoming the Union Government’s move to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), Mr. Yediyurappa said, “The government took the decision considering its involvement in criminal activities. For many years, there had been a demand for its ban. Now, the Centre has taken a decision. This should have happened long ago,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, he said the Centre would not allow the organisation to be active again in any other form. If they did any such attempt, the Centre would take firm action, he said.

‘Siddaramaiah responsible for growth of PFI’

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra claimed that the PFI flourished in Karnataka when Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. The Congress government had withdrawn cases filed against leaders of the PFI.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Now Siddaramaiah is demanding a ban on RSS for vote politics. The Centre has not banned PFI on religious grounds. It has been banned because of its involvement in criminal activities,” he said.

The Minister said the police would keep a tab on the people who were associated with the organisation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app