ADVERTISEMENT

B.S. Yediyurappa booked under POCSO Act

March 15, 2024 01:43 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - Bengaluru

The alleged incident of sexual assault occurred on February 2 when a woman and her 17-year-old daughter had gone to seek the former CM’s help in connection with a cheating case, according to police sources

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.

B.S. Yediyurappa

The Sadashivanagar police late on Thursday (March 14) night booked senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, 81, under a section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) acting on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old of sexual assault.

Police sources confirmed to The Hindu that a case had been booked under section 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code.

The mother, who was accompanied by the victim, reportedly lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday evening and the case was registered past midnight, senior police officers confirmed.

As per police sources, the alleged incident of sexual assault occurred on February 2, 2024, when the mother and daughter had gone to seek the former Chief Minister’s help in connection with a cheating case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US