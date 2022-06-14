B.S. Patil is Karnataka’s new Lokayukta

The former Karnataka High Court judge Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil has been appointed as the new Lokayukta of Karnataka.

Mr. Patil, who is presently serving as the Upalokayukta, has been elevated to the post of the Lokayukta of Karnataka.

An order issued by Governor Thaawarchand Ghelot on Tuesday said Mr. Paitl has been appointed based on the recommendation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Mr. Bommai made the recommendation after consultation with the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, the Chairman of the Legislative Council, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, and leaders of the Opposition in both the Houses of the State legislature.

Born in 1956, Mr. Patil enrolled as an advocate in 1980 and practised in trial courts and the High Court. He was appointed as a permanent judge of the High Court in 2004.

The post of the head of the anti-corruption ombudsman in the State has been vacant since P. Vishwanatha Shetty stepped down in January, after five years of service.