B.S. Muddappa passes away

Bengaluru

18 January 2022 22:53 IST

The founder-Managing Director of the erstwhile Karnataka State Dairy Development Corporation (now Karnataka Milk Federation) B.S. Muddappa, 98, passed away here on Tuesday.

Sources said that he passed away due to age related illness. Among important positions that he held were General Manager of MSRTC, Vice-Chairman KSRTC, Managing Director Consumer Cooperatives, Director Bangalore Dairy, and several posts in State and at the Centre.

