Bruhat National Lok Adalat in Yadgir on July 8

June 02, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

G. Nanjundaiah, District and Session Judge and chairman of District Legal Services Authority, has said that a mega Lok Adalat will be held in all courts in Yadgir district on July 8.

Addressing a press conference on the district court premises in Yadgir on Friday, he appealed to the litigant public to settle their cases amicably in the Lok Adalat

As many as 17,942 cases are pending in all courts in the district and of them 1,310 cases have been identified for settlement amicably. Therefore, litigants with coordination of advocates representing those cases must utilise this opportunity and settle the cases as the District Legal Services Authority is ensuring speedy disposal of the cases though Lok Adalat, the judge said.

Of the 1,310 cases, 151 are criminal compoundable followed by 112 cases are related to Negotiable Instrument Act (cheque bounce cases), 17 bank suits, 47 money recovery suits, 60 MACT cases, 126 partition suits, 27 specific performance suits, 181 other civil suits, and 254 petty cases and remaining cases are other cases, Mr. Nanjundaiah said.

“We spoke to advocates of the respective cases and litigants will be informed about their cases which have been identified for settlement. For further enquiry, they can dial 08473-253243,” he said.

