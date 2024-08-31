ADVERTISEMENT

Bruhat Lok Adalat in Yadgir on September 14

Published - August 31, 2024 09:38 pm IST - Yadgir 

The Hindu Bureau

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has organised a Bruhat Lok Adalat on September 14 to take pending cases for settlement, Mariyappa, Member Secretary of DLSA and Civil Judge (Senior Division), has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday, he said that DLSA had been organising Lok Adalats to settle pending cases. Presently, 19,026 cases are pending in all courts in the district, and of them, 4,325 have been identified to be taken up in the Lok Adalat. Both side parties and advocates representing them have been instructed about the Lok Adalat and asked to participate to settle cases amicably, he said.

Of the 4,325 cases, 600 are partition suits, followed by 758 other civil suits, 643 birth and death registration cases, 626 petty cases, 314 cases under the NI Act, 274 MACT cases, 295 other criminal cases, 125 FDP cases, 102 matrimonial cases, 88 money recovery suits, 84 other execution cases, 76 criminal compoundable offences, 73 MVC execution cases, and 23 bank suits, and the remaining are others.

Mr. Mariyappa appealed to litigants to make use of this opportunity and settle the cases for immediate relief.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US