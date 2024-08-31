GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bruhat Lok Adalat in Yadgir on September 14

Published - August 31, 2024 09:38 pm IST - Yadgir 

The Hindu Bureau

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has organised a Bruhat Lok Adalat on September 14 to take pending cases for settlement, Mariyappa, Member Secretary of DLSA and Civil Judge (Senior Division), has said.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday, he said that DLSA had been organising Lok Adalats to settle pending cases. Presently, 19,026 cases are pending in all courts in the district, and of them, 4,325 have been identified to be taken up in the Lok Adalat. Both side parties and advocates representing them have been instructed about the Lok Adalat and asked to participate to settle cases amicably, he said.

Of the 4,325 cases, 600 are partition suits, followed by 758 other civil suits, 643 birth and death registration cases, 626 petty cases, 314 cases under the NI Act, 274 MACT cases, 295 other criminal cases, 125 FDP cases, 102 matrimonial cases, 88 money recovery suits, 84 other execution cases, 76 criminal compoundable offences, 73 MVC execution cases, and 23 bank suits, and the remaining are others.

Mr. Mariyappa appealed to litigants to make use of this opportunity and settle the cases for immediate relief.

