Bruhat Lok Adalat in Yadgir district on February 11

January 24, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Yadgir

A Bruhat Lok Adalat will be organised in the taluk and district court complex here on February 11, 2023 to settle cases pending for consideration as part of routine Lok Adalat. Hence, litigant public should make use of this opportunity, District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) G. Nanjundaiah has said.

He was addressing a press conference at the District Court on Tuesday.

He said that 17,558 cases are pending in courts across the district and of these. 8,134 are civil and 9,424 cases are criminal in nature. Out of these, a total 2,557 cases have been identified as of today for amicable settlement in the Bruhat Lok Adalat. The number of cases that will be taken up for settlement during the Lok Adalat is likely to increase, he added

The judge explained that of the 2,557 cases that have identified for settlement, 111 are Criminal Compoundable Offence, 227 related to Negotiable Instruments Act, 124 are MACT, 25 cases are related to MMRD Act, 32 cases are Matrimonial disputes, one case relates to land acquisition, 521 are Partition suits, 66 are specific performances suits, 127 are under final decree proceedings, six are LAC execution cases, 10 are Motor Vehicle Cases, 136 are related to section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 28 are related to Domestic Violence Act, 713 are petty cases and 430 are other Criminal Cases.

”With coordination of advocates, bankers, the Police Department and clients, the Lok Adalat is going to be held. Therefore, we request all persons concerned to extend their coordination for the Bruhat Lok Adalat to reduce the number of cases by way of amicable settlement through disposal of pending cases,” Mr. Nanjudaiah said.

He also said that if cases are settled during the Lok Adalat, court fee, collected from the clients for civil cases, will be refunded to the clients.

Civil Judge and Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority Sahil Ahmed Kunnibhavi was present.