BRTS formal inauguration soon

The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) between Hubballi and Dharwad, which was first launched on a trial basis in October last year, may see a formal inauguration in one-and-a-half months.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the BRTS corridor and the control centre here on Wednesday, Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said that a formal inauguration of the bus corridor would take place in one-and-a-half months.

Mr. Shettar said that although there were some technical issues and various pending works related to the project, the people of the twin cities and those from surrounding places had appreciated the bus corridor and services. However, Mr. Shettar admitted that he too was not happy with the delay in the works along the dedicated bus corridor.

He said: “I am also not happy with the works. Luckily, the BJP is in power in both the State and at the Centre. It is a good opportunity to expedite the remaining work. But action will be taken against those responsible for faulty execution of work.”

Pointing out that because of unscientific planning and execution of some of the works, Mr. Shettar said, water logging had become an issue at several points along the bus corridor, including the Toll Naka in Dharwad.

To a query, he clarified that action would be taken against the contractor if it was found that he had executed the plan wrongly.

To another query, he said that there were some technical issues related to traffic signals along the dedicated bus corridor. The timing of all these traffic signals would soon be adjusted so that there were no problems for the movement of Chigari buses and also vehicles on the mixed traffic lanes, he said.

He clarified that several modifications and upgradation had been made when compared to BRTS of Ahmedabad. Learning from the problems encountered in Ahmedabad, several modifications had been made in the Hubballi-Dharwad BRTS, he said.