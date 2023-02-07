ADVERTISEMENT

BRT Tiger Reserve hosts fire workshop

February 07, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A fire prevention demonstration during a workshop held at BRT Tiger Reserve. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Amid the threat of summer fires, a fire workshop was organised at BRT Tiger Reserve today.

Regional Fire Officer Naveen conducted an elaborate session on fire prevention, fire response, awareness and communication and personal safety etc., among others for the benefit of range officers and the staff of all the forest ranges coming under the tiger reserve.

The workshop was followed by a live demonstration of the different firefighting equipment of both the Fire Department and the Forest Department.

All the range officers and the staff took part in the workshop.

The workshop gains significance over the threat of fires in summer and how the staff combats the inferno, protecting the forests and the wildlife.

BRT and other forest reserves are prone to fires during summer.

Such workshops are useful as the staff get inputs on the precautionary measures that need to be taken for dousing forest fires that break out during summer. 

