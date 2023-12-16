BRS party worker arrested for posting fake audio clip on social media against Karnataka Energy Minister

December 16, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The cyber crime police arrested 33-year-old IT cell employee of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party for allegedly carrying out a malicious campaign against K.J. George, Karnataka’s Energy Minister, on social media during the Telangana Assembly elections.

The accused Ravikanth Sharma, a resident of Karim Nagar, was picked up by the police following a complaint that a fake audio clip about the power crisis and Gruha Jyothi scheme through Artificial Intelligence was being shared on social media to campaign against the Congress government.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company General Manager (A and HR) filed a complaint in November with the cyber crime police, who tracked down the accused through the IP address and the phone number he had used.