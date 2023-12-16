GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS party worker arrested for posting fake audio clip on social media against Karnataka Energy Minister

December 16, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime police arrested 33-year-old IT cell employee of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party for allegedly carrying out a malicious campaign against K.J. George, Karnataka’s Energy Minister, on social media during the Telangana Assembly elections.

The accused Ravikanth Sharma, a resident of Karim Nagar, was picked up by the police following a complaint that a fake audio clip about the power crisis and Gruha Jyothi scheme through Artificial Intelligence was being shared on social media to campaign against the Congress government.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company General Manager (A and HR) filed a complaint in November with the cyber crime police, who tracked down the accused through the IP address and the phone number he had used.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / media / police / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.