BRS party to campaign for JD(S) in Assembly polls

Pancharatya yatra put off owing to rains

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 01, 2022 22:54 IST

The newly-formed Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) Party of Telengana Chief Minister K.C. Chandrashekar Rao will be actively campaigning for and extend support to the Janata Dal (Secular) in the 2023 Assembly elections.

“During the election campaign, our Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers and legislators will take part, supporting JD(S),” TRS legislator Rajendra Reddy told presspersons at Mulbagil where the Pancharatna yatra of JD(S) was to have been launched on Tuesday, but was put off owing to rains.

The yatra, which was to commence from Mulbagil on Tuesday with a massive rally, has been put off by a week. According to JD(S) sources, the decision was taken by the party leaders as the venue for the public rally was not suitable due to slushy conditions. “Though thousands of party workers had already arrived, a decision was taken to put it off due to rains,” he said.

While the next date for the rally would be announced shortly, sources said that the names of the party’s candidates for about 100 constituencies would also be announced during the rally.

