October 10, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Two brothers were found dead in a pond outside the Belamakheda village in Bidar district on Tuesday.

Saiganesh and Sainath, the deceased, had gone out to enjoy their holiday on Monday.

It is said that one of them must have slipped into the pond and the other made an attempt to rescue him, leading to the death of the two.

Tahsildar Ravindra Dama and Sub-Inspector of Police Mahesh G. Patil visited the spot.

Belamakheda Police have registered a case.