Brother of former Congress corporator hacked to death in Mysuru

March 09, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The murder of a man in Rajiv Nagar in Mysuru on Friday (March 8) night has sent a chill down the spines of people in the locality.

The victim Akmal Pasha, 44, was hacked to death near Nimra Mosque in Rajiv Nagar by unidentified persons while he was travelling on his two-wheeler around 8.30 p.m. on Friday.

Though he was shifted to a hospital by the locals, the doctors declared him brought dead.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. said an FIR had been registered by Udayagiri police based on a complaint and three suspects had been taken to the police station for interrogation.

Police said the victim Akmal Pasha, who is also the brother of former Congress corporator Ayaz Pasha, also known as Pandu, was a ward-level leader of the SDPI. Recently, he issued a video statement on social media about the unauthorised display of flex boards and other publicity material during the visit to Mysuru of the recently appointed Chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Development Corporation Altaf Khan. The deceased had complained to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had got the unauthorised publicity material removed.

Mr. Ramesh said the police investigation into the cause of the murder is still underway. Though the police have learned that the victim was active on social media, an investigation is continuing over other aspects including threats, if any, he was facing.

Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered at the mortuary of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) where his postmortem was conducted. They shouted slogans and demanded justice.