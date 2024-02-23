Bronze statue of Vishwanath Reddy Mudnal unveiled in Yadgir

February 23, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - YADGIR

Freedom fighter and veteran leader Vishwanath Reddy Mudnal was a man of rare qualities and a role model for all politicians of this era, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Shanabasappa Darshanapur has said.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling a bronze statue of Mudnal in Yadgir on Friday, he said: “Mudnal was a mass leader, with rare qualities. His politics was of ethics and values. Although politics underwent a drastic change, he stuck to his ethics. He fought for special status for the Hyderabad Karnataka region. He was instrumental in constructing a building for Veerashaiva Mahasabha in Bengaluru by collecting donation from the community.”

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav said that Mudnal was like Balasaheb Thackeray of Maharashtra. He initiated several development works in undivided Kalaburagi district when he was Minister, Dr. Jadhav said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Veerasomeshwar Shivacharya Swami of Rambhapuri Peeth delivered a discourse.

Gangadhar Swami of Vishwaradhya Mahasamsthan in Abbetumkur, Shanta Mallikarjun Panditaradhya Swami of Hedigimadra, Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik, Members of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur and Sharanagouda Kandkur, the former Ministers Narasimha Naik and Halappa Achar, the former MLAs Venkatareddy Mundal and Veerabasanth Reddy Mudnal and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.