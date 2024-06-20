Bronze statue of Bhuvaneshwari to come up on Secretariat premises

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it is the responsibility of every Kannadiga to protect the language, land, and water and it is necessary to create a Kannada atmosphere in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was addressing the gathering after performing bhoomi puja for the construction of a bronze statue of Nada Devi Bhuvaneshwari near the western entrance of the Vidhana Soudha as part of the Karnataka Namakarana Suvarna Mahotsava celebrations organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture.

He said that he hopes that Bhuvaneshwari will inspire everyone and work on the statue (25 feet tall) should be completed by November 1, 2024.

“Everyone must decide to speak in Kannada in Karnataka. Kannadigas are generous. That is why there is an environment in Karnataka where even those who speak other languages ​​can live without learning Kannada. The same situation cannot be seen in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala,” the Chief Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.