Bronze medal winner in Asian Games felicitated in Ballari

October 14, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Nandini Agasara being felicitated by the district administration in Ballari on Saturday.

Nandini Agasara being felicitated by the district administration in Ballari on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Nandini Agasara, who won the Bronze medal in the Women’s Heptathlon 800 m event at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China, was felicitated by the district administration in Ballari on Saturday. She is from Raravi village in Siruguppa taluk of Ballari district.

Acting on the directions of B. Nagendra, Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Affairs and Ballari in-charge, the district administration organised the felicitation at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

“Nandini has taken Ballari pride to a new height. She is a diamond lady of our district. I would give ₹3 lakh to her for her further training. I want her to flourish and soar new heights in her field,” Nara Bharath Reddy, MLA for Ballari, said on the occasion.

Ballari Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra wished the achiever and said that he would hope that Ms. Nandini would participate in Olympic Games and bring more medals to India.

Ms. Nandini attributed her success to her parents and her coach. “All credits must first go to my parents who supported me. I would also thank to the coach who trained and guided me. I am thankful the district administration which recognised my achievement and felicitated me for it,” she said.

Ballari Deputy Mayor B. Janaki, Legislative Council member Y.M. Sathish, Superintendent of Police Ranjit Kumar Bandaru and other senior officers were present.

