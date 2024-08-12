Broken crest gate of Tungabhadra reservoir washes away hopes of farmers in command area

The farmers in the Tungabhadra command area in Koppal, Raichur, Ballari, and Vijayanagara districts were a delighted lot till the weekend, as the Tungabhadra reservoir was full, thanks to the good monsoon in the catchment area, especially in the Sahyadri range. They grew paddy saplings in the nursery beds and prepared their fields for transplantation. However, the snapping of crest gate No. 19 in Tungabhadra Reservoir late on Saturday has shattered their hopes overnight.

The reservoir was full to the brim holding 105.788 tmcft water at the full reservoir level of 1,633 feet when the tragedy struck. As much as 35,000 cusecs of water began gushing through the broken gate. The authorities raised the remaining 32 gates to discharge water from the reservoir to reduce the pressure on the broken gate. As per experts’ opinion, the repair work can be taken up only after half of the water is drained from the reservoir. Spillway discharge at the rate of 2 lakh cusecs for the next 3-4 days could make the reservoir half-empty and facilitate the repair work.

Worried farmers

“If 50 tmcft water is released, there will be only another 55 tmcft in the reservoir. 10 tmcft of water will have to be kept for drinking and other emergency purposes. The remaining 45 tmcft will have to be shared by Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. I don’t think farmers will get sufficient water for even one crop this year,” Shashidhar Gouda, farmer from Haravi village in Manvi taluk of Raichur district told The Hindu.

Chamarasa Malipatil, farmer from Bettadur village in Raichur district and honorary president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, blamed it on improper maintenance. “We had written to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who held the Water Resources portfolio as well, requesting him to convene a meeting of officers and farmers’ leaders to discuss various issues about the Tungabhadra and Basavasagar reservoirs,” he said.

He said the incident has created anxiety among farmers. “They were hit hard by drought last year. They were happy that the dam was full and were preparing land for transplantation. Farmers in the upper reaches, especially in Gangavathi and Karatagi taluks of Koppal districts, have already completed the transplantation. They were hopeful of getting sufficient water to cultivate two crops this year. That dream has washed away now,” Mr. Malipatil said.

If the catchment area continues to receive rainfall even after the repair of the damaged crest gate is completed, he added, the reservoir can see inflow and farmers can still be hopeful. “That is, however, unlikely. The monsoon is already weakening,” Mr. Malipatil said.

The canals

The Tungabhadra reservoir, the construction of which began in 1947 and was completed in 1958, is an inter-State project involving Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. It irrigates 12.1 lakh acres of land in the three States.

Left Bank Main Low Canal (LBMC), a 227-km long main canal alone irrigates 6,02,706 acres in Koppal and Raichur districts in Karnataka. It is allocated 92 tmcft of water for cultivating two crops.

Right Bank High-Level Canal (RBHLC), with a length of 105.43 km, irrigates 1,99,920 acres with 17.50 tmcft of water in Karnataka and 1,90,035 acres with 32.50 tmcft of water in Andhra Pradesh.

Right Bank Low-Level Canal (RBLLC), with a length of 250.58 km, irrigates 92,670 acres with 19 tmcft of water in Karnataka and 1,57,062 with 24 tmcft of water in Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from these major canals, there are some small canals which supply water for irrigation and other purposes.

Farmers in Karnataka, especially in Gangavathi and Karatagi in Koppal district and Sindhanur, Manvi, Sirwara and Raichur in Raichur district cultivate superior quality Sona Masoori variety of paddy. The rice is not only supplied to different parts of the state but also exported to the U.S., UAE, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Germany, Japan, and other rice-consuming countries.