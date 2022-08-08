Karnataka

Brisk sales of national flags in post offices in Mysuru

National flags have been on sale at 66 post offices in Mysuru division since August 1. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram
Special Correspondent MYSURU   August 08, 2022 18:46 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 18:46 IST

The postal department has sold more than 13,000 national flags across the city and the rural hinterland in Mysuru since August 1 ever since the sale campaign began.

In all, 66 post offices, including branch offices in the Mysuru division, have been identified as sales point to sell the flags to encourage the public to hoist it as part of ‘’Har Ghar Tiranga’’ campaign to mark Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Indian independence.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ has been launched to encourage the citizens to hoist the national flag and to instil a sense of patriotism and remember the sacrifices and contributions made by millions in securing freedom and in nation building.

Sources in the postal department said 23,000 flags have been dispatched from the HO to Mysuru and more than 13,000 have been sold so far and the demand was on the rise.

The flags are priced at ₹25 per piece and orders can be placed through the postal department site epostoffice@indiapost.gov.in. The postal department website says that the dimension of each flag is 20”x30” without flag pole and there was no GST on it. The offline sale will be on till August 15, the postal authorities said.

