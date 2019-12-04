Brisk canvassing in Ranebennur, Hirekerur as campaigning ends

On the last day of public campaigning for the bypolls, party leaders and candidates were seen engaged in brisk canvassing on Tuesday. Before the public campaigning ended on Tuesday evening, various public programmes were held and appeals for votes were made by candidates and the respective party leaders on their behalf.

In the Ranebennur Assembly constituency, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressed party workers and held street meetings on behalf of the party candidate Arun Kumar Guttur, while the former Speaker and Congress candidate K.B. Koliwad was seen campaigning extensively in the region.

In the Hirekerur Assembly constituency, disqualified MLA and BJP candidate B.C. Patil was seen campaigning with the former MLA U.B. Banakar.

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP and son of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, State president of BJP OBC Morcha Puttaswamy were also seen canvassing for the BJP.

On behalf of the Congress candidate B.H. Bannikod, the former Minister and constituency in-charge H.K. Patil addressed various meetings of party workers.

After the deadline for public campaigning ended, political leaders and outsiders left the constituencies as per the direction of the Election Commission.