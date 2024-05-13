‘Bringing into practice the essence of Vachanas will help democracy succeed’

Honorary advisor to Akhila Bharat Sharana Sahitya Parishat and writer Go.Ru. Channabasappa has said that for the Constitution and democracy to succeed, there is a dire need to bring into practice the essence of the Vachana literature.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day international symposium on Lord Basaveshwara and the golden jubilee celebration of Basaveshwara Study Chair at Karnatak University in Dharwad on Monday, he said that it is required to realise the aspirations of the Constitution which guarantees equality to all.

He said that in the 12th century itself, Basaveshwara laid the foundation for today’s Parliament through the Anubhava Mantapa and initiated a social revolution intending to establish an egalitarian society.

“Basavanna is not with us physically but his ideology and ideals continue to be the guiding force in society. Rejecting poverty, social inequality, blind belief and other social evils that plagued society, he initiated a social revolution,” he said.

Go.Ru. Channabasappa said that Basavanna’s social revolution is aimed at erasing the boundaries of castes and religion and providing equal status to everyone.

“The need of the hour is to understand the comprehensive works of Lord Basaveshwara,” he said, hoping that the symposium will throw more light on the values of the Vachanas and contributions of Sharanas to society.

He also stressed the need for recognising the extensive work done by Fa.Gu. Halakatti in collecting, compiling and publishing a vast treasure of Vachanas. “The universities have a big role to play in educating youth on Vachana literature and their relevance to the present situation. The Anubhava Mantap coming up at Basava Kalyan will represent modern India,” he said.

Nijaguna Prabhu Tontadarya Swami of Bailuru Nishkala Mantapa said that society should read and understand the essence of the Vachanas and thoughts of Basaveshwara. In times when people are fighting for caste supremacy, the ideologies of Basavanna provide a solution, he said.

The seer, however, said that it is regretting that Basavanna has been confined to a particular community. In the 12th century, when Indian society was plagued by several social maladies, Basavanna spoke about humanity and human values and consequently, he has been named as a cultural leader, he said.

Emphasising the need for taking Basavanna’s philosophy to the younger generation, he said that research chairs in State universities should not be limited to any community, but they should be developed on the model of Anubhava Mantapa giving space to every idea.

Philanthropist Ravishankar Bhopalapur from Dix Hills in New York gave a virtual talk on the works of Basavanna and commended the university for its efforts towards popularising Vachana literature.

He said that Basvanna gave to the world the concept of work is heaven (Kayakave Kailasa) and vehemently opposed discrimination based on sex, religion and caste.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi said that various study chairs at the university have been working towards taking the messages of visionaries and scholars like Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar to the next generation.

Karnataka University Registrars A. Chennappa and Nijalingappa Mattihal, Finance Officer C. Krishnamurthy, coordinator of the study chair C.M. Kundgol and several scholars from across the country were present.