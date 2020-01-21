Karnataka

Bringing disgrace to police amounts to treason, Joshi tells Kumaraswamy

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday condemned the statement of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on the Mangaluru airport incident and said that bringing “disgrace to the police” amounted to treason. He sought an immediate apology from the JD(S) leader.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Joshi said there were a lot of similarities between the statements of the Opposition parties and those of Pakistan. “He [Mr. Kumaraswamy] should first clarify whether he is on India’s or Pakistan’s side,” he said.

“We have been blaming Pakistan for terror activities in India. Through concerted efforts, India has been able to alienate Pakistan at the international level, including in the United Nations. This being the case, those in responsible positions should not make such irresponsible statements. If Mr. Kumaraswamy is sure about the police planting the bomb, then let him file a complaint,” Mr. Joshi said.

The Union Minister expressed suspicion that those involved in communal violence were behind the explosive case. He added that if required, the case should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

