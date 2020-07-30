Bringing back the old charm of Kodagu oranges

Kodagu is known for its oranges besides coffee and spices. But, the last two years of devastation triggered by floods and landslides affected the crop, causing losses to growers. Over the years, the crop area has not expanded much with issues over falling prices and pest attacks.
In a bid to expand the crop which is primarily cultivated amidst coffee plantations, the Department of Horticulture has produced over 54,000 orange saplings for distribution among the growers for planting them in their plantations this year. These saplings had been produced at State-run horticulture farms across Kodagu.
“We have set a target of increasing the crop size by at least 10 per cent a year. The department has eight farms where the saplings of Kodagu oranges were carefully produced to expand its area of cultivation. Kodagu’s climatic condition is unique and the oranges grown here come with a lot of pulp and also taste good,” said Shashidhar, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Madikeri.
The area of cultivation has come down over the years to less than 5,000 hectares and the yield has also been falling because of climate change. Subsidy is offered to growers to boost cultivation of the fruit, also called Coorg Mandarin
Appanna, a progressive farmer from Gonikoppal, has over 100 orange trees and was harvesting over two to three tonnes a year. “I suffered loss because of excessive rains. I used to harvest 30-40 kg from each tree but the yield fell to less than 10 kg and the fruit quality had also dropped,” he explained.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath